Angela Williams has been named Chief Executive Officer of TriParish Rehabilitation Hospital.

The 36-bed inpatient hospital provides rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other debilitating events.

Williams brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to the hospital, having served in leadership roles in quality management, facility compliance, performance improvement, survey management, public reporting, privacy, and health information management. She is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Health Information Management Association. She recently was involved in a leadership group called ULead with the Chamber of Commerce in El Dorado, Ark.

“I worked at TriParish Rehabilitation Hospital earlier in my career, so I feel fortunate to be able to return in my current position,” Williams says. “I look forward to leading efforts in providing the community with exceptional, safe, specialized inpatient rehabilitation.”

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Ashford University in San Diego.

TriParish Rehabilitation Hospital’s services include physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy, dietary services, and other specialized care. The hospital is part of ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider that collaborates with healthcare facilities to improve, expand, or introduce rehabilitative services to communities served.