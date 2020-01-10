The following was obtained from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending January 1 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.
December 26
Thomas, Peggy J, 56, 42385 MOODY DIXON RD 21, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden
Braud, Lori, 49, 13036 DEER ST, Maurepas, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000
Cooper, David W, 55, 15520 SHIRLEY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000
Lockett, Rondale Keon, 27, 15356 ROY ROGERS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000
Johnson, Corsica Shontrell, 33, 1707 JOSEPH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Thompson, James Andrew, 35, 1114 BONNIE, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000
Stabile, Michael, 27, 18153 WOOD HAVEN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Westbrook, Blake, 31, 22415 SHORTY BOURQUE, MAUREPAS, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud, Forgery
December 27
Frederick, Stonnie M, 53, 12407 RAYMOND BRAUD RD, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct
Ward, Povial Ranel, 29, 41063 CANNON RD 2202, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Codeine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Traffic-control Signals
Martinez, Danielle N, 29, 40449 W HERNANDEZ AVE 4, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses
Louque, Shane, 45, 12501 ALEX KLING RD, GEISMAR, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses
Ratliff, Ashley Lynn, 29, 13216 LEON GEISMAR SR RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Matthews, Donald Ray, Jr, 43, 8243 RIFFEL AVE, Baton Rouge, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Whitehead, Kevin, 28, 39098 HWY 621, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)
Gauthier, Stacie Lee, 46, 45117 STERLING RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000
Jacobs, Manuel, 19, 265 MADEWOOD DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Nickens, Dwayne J, 40, 41222 HWY 621, GONZALES, Probation Violation
Richard, Trent , 28, 15581 HEARTSTONE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Careless Operation, Ignition Interlock Device Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)
Stewart, Darlene, 61, 1926 S ANGELA ST, GONZALES, Criminal Conspiracy, Mortgage fraud
Sievert, Keri Renee, 33, 15146 BEAUTY BERRY AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Moree, Vanessa Rochelle, 37, 17232 JERFFERSON HWY, Baton Rouge, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Frost, Christopher, 34, 11397 GEORGE LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000
Robinson, Kobye, 22, 216 S PLEASANT AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault
Deandera, Marcus Dominique, 28, 32565 GRAHAM ST., White Castle, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone)
Major, Christopher, III, 23, 55070 CYPRESS ST., White Castle, No Seat Belt, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, General Speed Law, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
Coats, Carl Lionel, 48, 11125 HENSON DR, GREENWELL SPRINGS, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
December 28
Russell, Raynasha Jovan, 29, 1303 S SHIRLEY AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000
Solomon, Kenyatti, 23, 704 1/2 THIRD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Maximum Speed Limit, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony) , Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Davis, Adam, 25, 18089 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD 6, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery
Collard, Cynthia J, 58, 10474 ACY RD 23, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Coats, Carl Lionel, 48, 11125 HENSON DR, GREENWELL SPRINGS, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Leal, Reynaldo, Jr, 44, 413 SAN JEREMIAS RD, San Benito, TX, Driver must be Licensed, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
Taylor, William L, 46, 18705 DUCROS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property
Delmore, Willie James, 59, 39085 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden
Earl, Julian Carnell, Jr, 17, 40206 COONTRAP RD 34, GONZALES, First Degree Rape
Brown, Alvin, 65, 911 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Miller, Jonathan Hakeem, 30, 12170 CANTEBERRY DR, Geismar, Domestic Abuse Battery
Johnson, Kiwon Mason, 22, 2230 SHERWOOD, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Andrews, Rebecca, 31, 1000 S SHIRLEY ST, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000
Scott, Corey M., 27, 15642 COUNTRY RD, Maurepas, Simple Battery, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Smith, Janell M, 32, 14241 WOODCHASE CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
December 29
Hutchinson, Jason Scott, 34, 13059 OAK KNOLL DR, GEISMAR, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving
Davert, Jeffrey Andrew, 58, 41114 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Dukes, Gary Keith, 35, 14594 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery
Lopez, Nicolas Caal, 23, 42261 COLONIAL OAKS EAST RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Resisting an Officer, Second Degree Battery
Ervin, Devin, 28, 11056 STEVENSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Lebeouf, Tyler, 27, 100 MARIAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
McAllister, William Dale, 63, 37313 HWY 74 79, GEISMAR, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Haynes, Broderick Hall, 32, 2426 CONVENTION ST, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct
Gautreau, Kim, 54, 13148 DEE GAUTREAU RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)
Castellanos, Lisette, 24, 14152 RIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated Assault
Fairbanks, Christopher Devin, 31, 11019 BECO RD * Moved *, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Henry, Carlos Anthony, 38, 6308 ROBERTS ST., Shreveport, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
December 30
Palmer, Freddie, Jr, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct
Bailey, Ebony Negeria, 39, 2005 S RUTH AVE 4, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Dauzat, William Paul, 37, 13494 LEON A BABIN SR RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Harris, Brandon Joseph, 39, 42390 TIGERS EYE STONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Hathorn, Keith Anthony, 40, 922 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Dogfighting; Training and Possession of Dogs for Fighting
Turner, Tony Rosevelt, 23, 230 S OLEANA DR, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Olney, Alta Lynn, 35, 41356 CEMETARY RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000
Jones, Aleisha Deshawn, 35, 3240 OSWEGO ST, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Kellum, Virignia Jo, 29, 390 EARL EZELL RD, Winnsboro, Theft less than $1,000
Woeller, Christian, 20, 18595 PLANTATION CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery of Persons with infirmities
Robinson, Brandon M, 39, 8235 HWY 112, Glenmora, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Bush, Malik Jamal, 24, 37345 E HILLSIDE DR, Prairieville, False Imprisonment, Battery of a dating partner
Martinez, Kandace Layne, 31, 12066 PETE GAUDIN RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Jones, Chelsey, 18, 42379 CEDARSTONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driver must be Licensed, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)
Stockdill, Lori, 49, 43449 WEBER CITY RD, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving, Hit and Run Driving, Hit and Run Driving, Driver must be Licensed, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)
December 31
Rainey, Justin, 29, 120 OAK RIDGE AVE C, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct
Favorite, Chris, 31, 16126 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Holmes, Frederick, 47, 44423 BRAUD ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Maximum Speed Limit, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Bolden, Kenneth Duane, 60, 3484 CEDARCREST AVE, Baton Rouge, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Mendoza, Josephine, 48, 13371 BAYOU GRAND SOUTH BLVD, GONZALES, Domestic abuse aggravated assault, Domestic Abuse Battery
Young, Byron, 51, 18412 LAKE HARBOR LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony), Domestic Abuse Battery
Clifton, Rusty J, 41, 1210 E HWY 30, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000
Smiley, Andrew C, 61, 38099 HWY 22, DARROW, Driver must be Licensed, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Careless Operation
Lokey, Russell, 19, 11182 RIVER HIGHLANDS DR, ST AMANT, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden
Estle, Craig Matthew, 51, 17657 GOLDEN EAGLE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Probation Violation Parish, Unlawful Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test; prior offenses, Resisting an Officer, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Simms, Keyonta, 24, 1025 E BIENVILLE AVE, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Palmer, Freddie, Jr, 33, 3113 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct
January 1
Gibbs, Cassie Allison, 27, 15413 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Obstruction of Justice/ Intimidation
Sloan, Scott William, Jr, 23, 40030 RONDA AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses
Swan, Micheal Dean, 31, 7100 HWY 44, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Slaton, Brian J, 32, 918 PEYTAVIN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Tullos, Travis, 38, 18295 AUTUMN RUN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Johnson, Jalen, 25, 40536 V LUCY LN, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct
York, Travis, 41, 43312 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery
Perkins, Mark A, 41, 36037 KERRY RD, GEISMAR, Simple Battery
Pangan, Randi Leigh, 20, 14496 AIRLINE HWY, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000