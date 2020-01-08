EVANS – Singer got hot from behind the arc to roll to a win over Evans.

The Hornets hit eight 3 pointers in their 60-35 victory Tuesday night at Evans High School.

"I thought we played really well, offensively," Singer head coach Charles Carlin said. "I don't think we'll have trouble scoring the basketball, as long as we hang our hats on playing defense. What is good for us is that we don't have any seniors, but the guys have a good understanding of the game. We are able to make in-game changes, which helps out a lot."

The Eagles struggled from the field, scoring the fifth least amount of points they have scored this season.

Singer sits at No. 10 in the Class B Power Rankings – its first season in Class B.

"I really like our team," Carlin said. "They support each other and pull for the girls. It's a great group of kids.

"I think we have a good shot in the district. I'm not saying that we should wait until we are seniors to do it. I think we can do it right now."

Hornets guard Elijah Belton got the Hornets out to a quick start, hitting four 3 pointers in the first quarter, to take a 22-13 lead.

"We can put five guards out there that can take it to the goal or shooting a 3," Carlin said. "I tell them if they are not shooting, it's their own fault."

Evans cut the deficit to 23-17 after back-to-back buckets by Wyatt Austin, but Singer ended the half on a 7-0 run – five points coming from Tate Hess– to lead 30-17 at the break.

The Hornets heated up again in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 20 on a layup by Jeremiah Belton with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to put the game away.

Austin led Evans with 10 points.

Elijah Belton hit five 3 pointers to finished with 18 points, and Isaiah Burge added 17. Jeremiah Belton finished in double figures with 10.