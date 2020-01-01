Rainbow trout are stocked only during the winter months, when temperatures are cool. These fish are fun to catch and delicious to eat.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries will be stocking 4,400 pounds of rainbow trout at 13 Get Out and Fish! community fishing ponds throughout the state this January. The rainbow trout will average from 1 to 2 pounds, making a perfect stringer for dinner.

Rainbow trout are stocked only during the winter months, when temperatures are cool. These fish are fun to catch and delicious to eat. They are not a native species to Louisiana, so take advantage of this unique opportunity and Get Out & Fish at one of our ponds in January.

Check-in each time you visit a Get Out and Fish! pond at www.wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1 and help us to monitor and continue stocking efforts at each of our sites.

For the most recent stocking updates and more information, follow us on Facebook @ldwfgetoutandfish or visit www.wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1. Check back soon for more information about 2020 Get Out and Fish! event dates.

Anglers 16 & older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license. To purchase a fishing license online visit https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.

Get Out and Fish! is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF). The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana's wildlife and fish resources.

Get Out and Fish! pond stockings are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.

For more information, contact Megan MacMenamin at mmacmenamin@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2375.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov.

Contributed by LDWF

Editor's Note: Ascension Parish Government stocks the pond at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.