Recently, Ascension Parish Library was named one of 59 libraries nationwide to receive a $2,000 Library Census Equity Fund grant from the American Library Association (ALA), which awarded the grants to bolster library services to hard-to-count communities and help achieve a complete count in the 2020 Census.

"Ascension Parish Library is proud to be working to support a complete count of everyone in Ascension Parish," said Associate Library Director Larie Myers. "The full count of everyone living in Ascension is critical to the distribution of federal tax money to our community."

In the 2020 Census, residents will have the choice to respond online, by phone, or by mail. The Ascension Parish Library will provide additional online resources to help overcome common hurdles such as lack of internet access or computer skills, language barriers, or common misconceptions about the Census.

"The 2020 Census will determine how political representation and critical resources are distributed for the next ten years, and libraries are essential partners in making sure the data collected as part of the Census is complete and accurate," said ALA President Wanda Brown.

To help achieve a complete count in the 2020 Census, America's libraries are informing their communities and providing access to the online response option. To learn more, visit ala.org/census and follow the conversation on social media with #CountOnLibraries.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Library