The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) is calling on locals who are willing to give a forever home to 13 cats and kittens who were recently rescued.

According to the HSL, a carpenter noticed a strange odor emanating from an abandoned trailer in Leesville.

The carpenter got permission to enter the trailer only to find the cats were locked inside without food, water, or kitty litter. The source of the smell was the bathtub which the cats were defecating inside due to the lack of kitty litter. The cats were given food and water before being transported to the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter.

However, there was limited space at the shelter. HSL volunteer investigator Brandy LaBiche took custody of the cats and they are being boarded temporarily at the Mandeville Animal Hospital.

“These cats and kittens have been through a lot, and it would be wonderful if we could ensure that they have a permanent home during the holidays. Those interested are invited to visit them at the Mandeville Animal Hospital and see if they could play Santa for one of these deserving felines,” said Jeff Dorson, HSL Director.

The HSL stated that donations can be made to offset the costs of the cats care. Monetary donations can be made at www.humanela.org. Litter and food can be donated to the Mandeville Animal Hospital located at 419 Girod Street, Mandeville, LA. The adoption fee is $65.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and as of this writing, no arrests have been made.