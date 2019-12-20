The holiday shopping season is in full swing and the Leesville Supercenter at 2204 S 5th St. has launched a high-tech Pickup Tower at the newly-remodeled store, just in time to make shopping easier and more convenient for local customers this holiday season and all year round.

The Pickup Tower is a 16-foot structure that functions like a high-tech vending machine and can fulfill a customer’s online order in seconds. This popular customer convenience is part of Walmart’s commitment to lead retail innovation that saves customers time and money.

Leesville customers can also enjoy Walmart’s grocery pickup option, which combines the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost.

In addition to these innovations, the remodeled Leesville Supercenter offers new in-store improvements such as:

New hardlines department with a wider selection of paint, automotive and sporting goods

25 self-checkout kiosks

Repainted facility, new flooring and signage to enhance customer shopping experience

The addition of the Pickup Tower at the Leesville Supercenter is just one of 17 Pickup Towers that have been added to Walmart stores across Louisiana this year. It is part of Walmart’s plan to spend an estimated $73 million this year in Louisiana through the remodeling of 15 stores, including the Leesville Supercenter, and the continued expansion of several innovations that save customers time and money.

“Simple and easy to use, the Pickup Tower will save Leesville customers time when shopping at Walmart,” said Leesville Store Manager Faith Gajcowski. “We’re excited to add this new innovation to our newly-remodeled Supercenter and bring added convenience to shoppers’ busy lives.”

How Walmart Pickup Towers Work:

Simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the “Pickup” option at checkout.

When the item arrives at your local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower, and you will receive a notification.

When you arrive at the store, step up to the Pickup Tower and scan the barcode sent to your smartphone.