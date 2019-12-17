Allison received her master's degree from Nicholls State University and her bachelor's from Southeastern Louisiana University.

In the memory of the late Floyd Mayfield, Sr., Mrs. Barbara S. Mayfield of Geismar, La. announces with great pride, the graduation of their daughter, Allison Mayfield Oliver. Allison will be receiving a Doctorate in Education Degree with a focus on curriculum and instruction from The University of Louisiana, Monroe on December 14, 2019. Allison received her master's degree from Nicholls State University and her bachelor's from Southeastern Louisiana University. We are extremely proud of her great accomplishments and know she will continue to reach for the stars!

Contributed report