PITKIN – When preparing for Pitkin, the No. 1 focus is to slow down the explosive Garrett Edwards, and the Tigers showed what happens when you leave the rest of them open.

Pitkin hit nine 3-pointers and had three players in double figures in its 71-47 win over Glenmora Friday night in the Cameron Communications Christmas Classic at Pitkin High School

"I'm excited about it, because Glenmora is a really good team," Pitkin head coach Jake Greene said. "We bought in and played together as a team. We had fun and everybody did their job."

The Tigers offense had shooters around the arc that were prepared to catch and shoot or get to the basket.

"When you can space the floor, it opens up driving lanes," Greene said. "We like to shoot the 3, so when we draw help, we can kick it out for open shots. We have some guys that can also finish at the rim. It makes it tough to box us out because we have guys on the perimeter that have a free run at the basket. All the attention is on Garrett, so when he touches the ball, all eyes are on him. When we space the floor, we have open cutting lanes, guys spotting up for 3 or setting picks."

Pitkin led 32-23 at the half but increased the lead to double digits after an and-1 by Edwards. The senior finished with 25 points.

"We still want to play through him," Greene said. "He doesn't have to always score, though. He's unselfish and a good playmaker. When we get him the ball, he can score or make a play. Something good will happen."

The Tigers outscored Glenmora 19-8 in the third quarter with the defense setting the tone.

"We got a lot of points out of our defense tonight," Greene said. "Our press worked really well, and we got out in transition for some easy buckets.

"It started with our defense. In the second half, everyone was together and really cohesive. We had good help and rotation. They were taking 30-45 seconds to get a shot off, because we were in good position."

Pitkin continued to build on its lead in the fourth, going up 25 on a 3 by Dalton Maricle.

Hayden Lavergne finished with 20 points, and Zeke Lentz added 10 points in the win.

The Tigers sit at 8-8 on the year, and Greene sees a lot of upside for his team.

"I think the possibilities are endless," he said. "With our potential, we could be state champions. We also have the potential to lose in the first round. It all depends how much we grow, buy in and if everyone accepts their role. When it comes playoff time, it's all about matchups. Anything can happen."