Shortly before 8 p.m. on December 6, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 61 (Airline Highway) north of Barringer Foreman Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash took the lives of 59-year-old Michael D. Pierce of Springfield, Ill. and his son 39-year-old Michael D. Pierce of Gonzales, La.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as the Pierces' were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 61 in a 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia. For reasons still under investigation, the Ferrari exited the roadway to the right. The vehicle then struck a driveway bordering the roadway and overturned several times.

Both Pierces' were unrestrained at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced deceased on the scene. Due to the severity of the crash, troopers are still working to determine who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were obtained from both occupants for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by La. State Police