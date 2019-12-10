He is driving a red 2009 Kia Rio and was last seen wearing a blue pullover jacket and black sweatpants with "Saints" imprinted on one of the legs of the pants.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively searching for 60-year-old David Hanvy who was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday, December 3.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Hanvy was last seen on the evening of December 2 at his residence.

He is driving a red 2009 Kia Rio and was last seen wearing a blue pullover jacket and black sweatpants with "Saints" imprinted on one of the legs of the pants.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Hanvy are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO