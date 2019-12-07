LONGVILLE – In a high scoring, close contest, 15-foot shots made the difference for South Beauregard.

The Lady Ks struggled at the line in their 80-73 loss to Airline Saturday in The Duel in the Dungeon Tournament at South Beauregard High School.

"We have to learn how to seal the deal," South Beauregard head coach Susan Johnson said. "We get up and have a good lead on people, and we let them get in back the game because we shoot too quick or turn the ball over. We have five eighth graders, four freshmen, one sophomore and three juniors. We're trying to get better every game, and we are learning from our mistakes."

South Beauregard's roster features no seniors but Johnson is not using that as an excuse.

"I actually get tired of people saying that we're so young," Johnson said. "Age-wise, we are. But we've raised these girls. Some big schools get four years with their girls. Everything these girls know, all of us coaches and former Lady Ks taught them. We take pride in that. Age-wise, yes, they are young. Basketball-wise, they aren't young. I don't let them use that as an excuse."

Airline led South Beauregard 63-55 heading into the final quarter, but the Lady Ks opened up the final period on an 11-3 run to make it 66-66 with 4:36 to play, capped off with a layup and-1 by Kara Smith.

South Beauregard quickly took the lead for the first time since midway through the third on a steal and lay in by Dayla Simon.

"I would bet every game on our girls, just because we play so hard," Johnson said. "When they buy in and run our system, man, we're good. When they try to drift off and do their own thing, you see what happens."

Trinity Spooner split a pair of free throws to give South Beauregard a 72-71 advantage after Airline reclaimed the lead, but the Lady Vikings closed the game on a 9-1 run – with all nine points coming from guard Kayla Hampton – to seal the win.

As a team, South Beauregard (3-3) finished 14-for-27

"We've lost two games because of free throws," Johnson said. "In one we missed 20 free throws and tonight we missed 13. We can't win the close games or big game like that."

Hampton (32 points) and Katie Curtis (23 points) caused a majority of the damage for Airline.

"We didn't have a gameplan," Johnson said. "We were just going to do our thing. Our full-court press normally works when they are doing it right. In the first half, our readers weren't doing their job, and they are quickest ones on the court. Our best defender had one steal in the first half. That can't happen."

Simon led South Beauregard with 26 points, and Jaden LeBouef added 17 points. Smith (11) and Raelyn Gunter (10) each finished in double figures.