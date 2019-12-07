Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the December 6th arrests of Malik Phillips, age 20, of New Llano, Cameron Coshawn McKinney, age 24, of Leesville, Nicholas T. Wilson, age 36, of Leesville, and Jermaine Anthony Milton, age 21, of Leesville.

The arrests are the result of an investigation into a drive-by shooting that occurred during the day time hours of December 5th, 2019 at a residence located in the area of Lawrence Street in Leesville.

Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on the vehicle operated by Malik Phillips. During the course of the search, an automatic handgun with an extended ammunition magazine was located in the vehicle.

A search warrant was then executed on a residence located on Lawrence Street.

During the course of the execution of the search warrant Agents and Detectives located firearms and illegal narcotics.

Malik Phillips, age 20, of New Llano, was arrested and charged with one count of Driving on roadway laned for traffic, one count of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, two counts of Resisting an officer, and one count of Assault by drive-by shooting.

Cameron Coshawn McKinney, was arrested and charged with one count of Illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine), one count of Distribution of Crack Cocaine, one count of Operation of a clandestine laboratory, and one count of Possession of CDS in the presence of a minor (Child endangerment law).

Nicholas T. Wilson was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Marijuana, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.

Jermaine Anthony Milton, age 21, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Assault by Drive-by shooting.

Bond has not been set and the aforementioned remain in the VPSO jail.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

There have been multiple reports of drive-by shootings in recent months within the City of Leesville and in the Billy Goat Hill area of the parish.

Sheriff Craft would like to encourage citizens to report any suspicious persons or activities within their communities to VPSO by calling 337-238-1311.

Sheriff Craft states "There will be a zero-tolerance policy regarding such activities within Vernon Parish. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office will aggressively investigate such activity and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. The safety and well being of our citizens is our top priority and we do not take incidents such as this lightly. This type of behavior is extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated."