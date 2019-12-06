Ken Hughes, President/CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank, announces Peggy Mayo will retire after 36 years of service to Merchants & Farmers and the communities we serve.

A retirement reception will be held from 12-2pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Merchants & Farmers’ Uptown office, 400 North 6th Street in Leesville. All friends, coworkers and well-wishers are welcome to attend.

“The knowledge and expertise that Peggy possesses after 36 years of banking cannot be measured,” Hughes said. “Each and every time Merchants & Farmers asked Peggy to take on a new banking location or a new job, Peggy enthusiastically took it on and succeeded.” He added: She has always been a leader and someone our customers could count on to help them with any request they had. I know our staff and board joins me in wishing Peggy all the best in her retirement days ahead.”

Mayo, Assistant Vice President/Uptown Office Deposit Manager began her career at Merchants & Farmers in 1984. Over the years she has worked as a teller, vault teller, Lee Hills assistant branch manager, North City branch manager and New Llano branch manager. Peggy grew up in Burr Ferry, Louisiana and graduated from Evans High School, class of 1975. She currently resides in Leesville, Louisiana, with her husband of forty-three years, Ernest; they have two children—Aaron and Kim- berly, and two grandchildren—Austin (15) and Paisley (9).

“In the time I have worked for Merchants & Farmers, I have met a lot of wonderful customers and coworkers,” Mayo said. “I have been blessed to have had the chance to work for such a great company. The board of directors care about their employees, you are not just someone on the payroll.” She went on to add, “My retirement plans are to spend time with my husband and family.”