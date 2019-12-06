Downtown DeRidder is shining with this Christmas spirit thanks in part to one man’s generosity. Each night across downtown DeRidder there is a light show, set to some very Christmasy songs for all to enjoy. Philip Mlynarski is the man behind all that magic.

Each year, Mlynarski choreographs a dance of lights set to match and perform with each passing song, all in hopes of bringing Christmas cheer to town.

It takes Mlynarski about 6 months to get the show together, always making sure he is bringing something newer and cooler to the table.

Mlynarski began tinkering with lights and programming while in the army. From there, he put on a similar light show at his house. That light show became so popular that Mlynarski’s front lawn couldn’t hold the number of people who wanted to come and watch the show.

Mlynarski eventually had to shut the show down.

That is when Mayor Misty Clanton stepped in and asked Mlynarski if he would use his talents and some of his lights, to put on a show downtown.

With Mlynarski on board to make the show, community businesses, the City of DeRidder and many others also pitched in to make what was once a man’s pet project into a light show for an entire community to enjoy.

The City along with the DHS ag program, BECi, the City’s street department and the City’s Fire Department have turned downtown DeRidder into a winter wonderland. They even have a snow machine that comes on when “Let it go” from frozen plays. If you’re more of a Star Wars person, Mlynarski’s got you covered, with lightsaber battles floating through the center Christmas tree at City Hall.

As an adult, the light show was pretty cool, but I brought in two experts to watch the show with me and give their approval.

Estella, 3, and Jagger, 8, Hunt gave their official stamp of approval on everything from Elsa’s snow machine, to the giant Santa sleigh they could climb into to.

Jagger proclaimed the entire thing to be ”epic” with Estella echoing her brother’s praises calling it “so cool.”

You do not want to miss the production going on each night downtown, but I encourage those who go to see it to remember Mlynarski and all the other volunteers who have spent the last year making sure just a few days in December are full of magic, wonder and fun.