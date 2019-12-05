The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) announced that on Nov. 15 deputies arrested a Leesville man allegedly responsible for numerous burglaries and related crimes in the area.

Walter England, 38, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant. England was also charged with one count of identity theft, six counts of forgery, twelve counts of theft, eleven counts of simple burglary, and four counts of criminal damage to property.

His arrest came after the VPSO launched an investigation into numerous reports of burglaries in the area of Hwy 184 and Entrance Road. England allegedly burglarized several businesses and other places within the city limits of Leesville.

According to the VPSO, England had also allegedly stolen checks during the course of the burglaries and attempted to cash them. During the investigation, VPSO Detectives interviewed England, and he subsequently confessed to numerous crimes including burglaries, thefts and forgeries.

England’s bond was set at $191,281. However, a detainer from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole was placed on England and he currently remains in the VPSO jail.