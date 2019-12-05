The event featured vendors from Plaquemine and other areas around Louisiana. It was cosponsored by the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program and We Are The Difference.

All is Bright lit up Railroad Avenue in downtown Plaquemine on Sunday evening, for the third year in a row.

The entertainment for those in attendance included the city Christmas tree lighting, different rides for the kids, a petting zoo, Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, and food and craft vendors.

According to Keith Desselle, the Main Street Chairperson, All Is Bright brought in upwards of 70 vendors from Plaquemine and the surrounding areas. This sentiment ties closely with the mission statement of the Main Street Program.

Their mission statement involves creating a positive image of downtown and improving the quality of life for the commercial and residential neighborhood while providing contributions to the economy of Plaquemine.

One vendor, Christa Ganaway is a Plaquemine resident and owns a local art studio called Westside Interiors and Design Studio. She said along with the positive interactions she received toward her business, the citizens of Plaquemine also seemed to be enjoying the event.

"It all seems to be great . . . there's been a lot of traffic and people really seem to be having fun and enjoying it," she said. Her booth was focused on promoting her new DIY workshops, along with the other services her business provides.

Upcoming holiday events in Plaquemine include Caroling for the Lock at the Bayou Waterfront Park on December 7, and Holly Jolly Christmas at the Plaquemine Activity Center, December 21.