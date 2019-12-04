Dewayne Hillman was the winner of the "Guided Duck Hunt for two in the Cameron” at the Leesville Main Street Banquet in August.

Duck season recently began and Hillman made the trip down to Cameron. Mr. Hillman and his guest picked up at the landing in Cameron where they drove on Friday evening.

The weather was nasty, but the steaks were cooked and waiting on them that night made up for the 30 minute boat ride through the weather. They made the Saturday morning hunt after taking another 15 minute ride thru the marsh and managed to kill a couple of greenhead mallards and a few teal ducks. After the hunt, they all made it back to the camp for breakfast awaiting. Overall it was a good trip and experience for them.