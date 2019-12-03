ROSEPINE – Both East Beauregard and Rosepine will work through their youth and inexperience this season, but it the was the Lady Eagles that picked up the win in the battle of former district rivals.

Rosepine led wire-to-wire in its 58-41 victory Tuesday night at Rosepine High School.

"We're such a young team that any win gives us a little encouragement to get to the next one," Rosepine head coach CT Kiely said. "We don't have a senior on the team, so anything positive we can build on is perfect for us."

Kiely is in his first year as head coach at Rosepine after previously coaching at DeRidder. The transition was eased by building early relationships.

"Them being coachable has went a long ways with me right now," he said. "Skill wise, they've picked up quite a bit. They have a good base from last year with coach (Gerald) Lewis. They did a a lot of fundamental stuff, and I've put my own spin on it. Coach Lewis and I are a good team."

East Beauregard returns just one starter from last year, and like Rosepine, will lean on new players this season.

The Lady Eagles (4-2) got out to a 18-6 lead in the first quarter after a 3 by Taylor Farris. Rosepine hit four 3 pointers in the first quarter and kept the defensive pressure on East Beauregard all night.

"It's controlled chaos," Kiely said. "We want to push the tempo and move the ball quickly. With us being a young team with just two girls with any varsity minutes last year, we sometimes just catch the ball and hold it. That's not our strength. Our strength is moving the ball, and if we do that, we can get good shots."

Rosepine led 31-19 at half and extended its lead to 40-20 at the break by outscoring the Lady Trojans 9-1 in the third quarter.

"We didn't come out with enough energy or intensity," East Beauregard head coach Tracy Bertrand said. "We didn't look like we were ready to play."

With 2:15 left in the game, East Beauregard (1-3) cut the deficit to 12 with a 3 by Bri Clark.

"I was proud of my kids in the fourth quarter because they did not quit," Bertrand said. "They came back and played hard.

"We work every day on limited our opponents' second shots. We have to rebound better. Rosepine is pretty good. They can light it up."

However, Farris hit back-to-back 3s to pull her team away and pick up the win.

"She works so hard on the glass and sprints down to the other end and finds a spot on the floor," Kiely said. "When she gets going, she's amazing shooting the ball.

"We played Anacoco, who is a solid team, and were up 14 and lost. I hope we learned from that game. Anacoco did the same thing, cutting it to 12, and we panicked. We didn't panic and stayed doing what we were doing."

Kelly Norris led Rosepine with 18 points, and Farris added 17 – including five 3s. Laken Stephens finished in double figures with 14.

Clark led East Beauregard with 17 points.