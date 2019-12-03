The event's primary goal is to raise awareness on Sarcoidosis research and Sickle Cell Disease.

The Earnest L. Clayton Foundation will host a 1st annual Gala and Silent Auction Fundraiser on Friday, December 6, from 8 p.m.-til at the Addis Community Center, 7520 LA-1, Addis, LA 70710.

The gala will feature Mistress of Ceremony Speaker Bernadette Stanis. Music is provided by U4RIA The Band, and Urban Mystic.

The Earnest L Clayton Foundation was establish in 2016 in memory of Earnest L Clayton. The purpose of the foundation is to advocate, inspire, empower, educate and provide support for those in need.

Standing on the belief of Earnest L Clayton: Every individual has the right to dream, achieve, and live a successful and substantial life.

Contributed by The Earnest L. Clayton Foundation