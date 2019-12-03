There was a hefty check presented to the South Beauregard Recreation District (SBRD) at their Board meeting on Monday night in Ragley. Senior Pipeline Technician Brandon Pitre presented the SBRD a check for $25,000.

The money will be used to enrich public space by building batting cages. Pitre gladly presented the check and shook hands with the board members at the meeting. Cheniere Foundation is the philanthropic wing of Cheniere Energy.

According to Cheniere Energy, Cheniere Foundation provides a way for Cheniere to “engage in philanthropic activities that support Cheniere’s values, foster strong community relationships, and enhance employee satisfaction and engagement.”

The mission of SBRD is to “establish a long-range plan for the development and maintenance of a park and recreational facility that will improve the quality of life, health, and welfare of existing and future residents of South Beauregard Parish and its visitors.”

The board meets once a month to discuss projects related to public space and recreation areas in the district.