During the Iberville Parish School Board meeting, November 18, the board discussed district performance scores, Elks Lodge donations, and student nutrition.

Highlights regarding the district performance scores include an overall range of letter grades A through C for all schools in Iberville Parish.

They were recognized by the state for their significant improvement on the graduation rate since 2014. The graduation rate for 2018 was 93.7 percent.

The school board also recognized the Elks Lodge for their donation of 1,500 dollars. The donation went toward sweatshirts for students at Iberville Elementary School.

"Because of this donation, each student who wasn't able to purchase a sweatshirt, received one," said Superintendent Arthur M. Joffrion Jr.

Following the consent agenda where all items were approved, the board moved on to discussion for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

They approved resolutions with both PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer and Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

"With the approval of this, the project will bring in over six million dollars directly to the schools," said Superintendent Joffrion.

The board also discussed and approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the school board and Mathematica Policy Research Inc., where they will conduct a survey regarding school nutrition and meal cost.

Iberville Parish was chosen as one of 500 school systems to participate in the study to help define and formulate better policy for child nutrition. During the study they will observe the amount of food waste, food portions, the amount of money spent on food, and other financial data information.