Authorities are still actively searching for a missing man from Leesville. No one has seen or heard from Bradley Stracener, 30, since October 31, 2019.

His family members are concerned about his safety and well being.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) is seeking assistance from the public to find Stracener and bring him home.

The VPSO has stated that they would like to speak with anyone who has made contact or seen Stracener after October 31 to help determine his whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stracener should contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

The search is active and ongoing.