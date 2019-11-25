For the second straight week, Ruston knocked off a team from Ascension Parish. In the first round, they upset Dutchtown, 29-27. Hosting the Spartans in round two, they grinded out a 21-13 victory.

Back in 2016, East Ascension was a big underdog as they made the 240-mile trip up north to face Ruston in the playoffs. The long journey was well worth while as they captured a 38-14 victory.

Three years later, the fourth-seeded Spartans were back in Ruston, and once again, there was an upset. Unfortunately for East Ascension, they were on the wrong side of it this time around.

For the second straight week, Ruston knocked off a team from Ascension Parish. In the first round, they upset Dutchtown, 29-27. Hosting the Spartans in round two, they grinded out a 21-13 victory.

The winning formula against East Ascension was very similar to the one they used against Dutchtown. They got off to a hot start, they controlled the clock and they were tenacious against the pass.

To begin the game, Ruston took the lead when quarterback Jaden Procell threw a screen pass to Ketravion Hargrove, and he did the rest. Hargrove raced 69 yards for a score to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead.

The Spartans responded late in the opening quarter. Ethan Bagwell broke loose for a 62-yard run that set them up inside the Ruston 5-yard line. Bagwell then finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Hargrove then struck again for the Bearcats. He got loose for 51 yards to get Ruston down to the East Ascension 18. He eventually scored on a two-yard run to regain a 14-7 lead for the Bearcats early in the second quarter.

Ruston seemed to have control of the game, but then they fumbled a punt and East Ascension recovered at the Bearcat 47. It gave way to a 15-yard touchdown hookup between Cameron Jones and Jyrin Johnson.

The Bearcats were able to block the extra point, allowing them to maintain a 14-13 lead at the half.

East Ascension had a chance to take the lead at the start of the third quarter as Ruston muffed another punt.

However, the Bearcats got the ball back when Jones was sacked and stripped. Ruston recovered the fumble at their own 24.

To begin the fourth quarter, it appeared that East Ascension was about to hold Ruston to a punt as they were facing a third-and-22, but Dontre Griffin was able to convert on a draw.

The Spartans were also guilty of a face mask penalty on the play—giving the Bearcats the ball at the East Ascension 5-yard line. Griffin then powered his way into the end zone to extend the Ruston lead to 21-13.

With less than three minutes left in the game, the East Ascension defense forced the Bearcats into a fourth-and-one at their own 44-yard line. Griffin again picked up a first down. This conversion allowed Ruston to bleed the clock and clinch the victory.

After rushing for 126 yards against Dutchtown, East Ascension did a great job of containing Hargrove. He rushed for just 67 yards on 17 carries. Fifty-one of those yards came on one run.

But Griffin stepped up as a great second option for Ruston. He piled up 81 yards and a score on 16 carries.

Ruston possessed the ball for 27 minutes.

Jones was only able to complete eight of 19 passes for just 66 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked four times.

The loss prevented the Spartans from reaching the state quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons. They finished with an overall record of 9-3.