The Central Office of the Vernon Parish School Board on November 21 held a reception for all retired teachers.

The Retired Teacher of the Year, Beryl Magee Ford, was introduced by Assistant Superintendent and Personnel Director Mike Kay. When introducing Ford, Assistant Superintendent Kay said, “We are so fortunate to have had such an enthusiastic, dedicated teacher. Her positive attitude inspired us all,”

Ford, who graduated from Northwestern State University, began her teaching career in Jefferson Parish in 1968. She started teaching in Vernon Parish in 1975 and served in various positions, including language arts at Leesville Junior High School, kindergarten at Vernon Elementary and then kindergarten at West Leesville Elementary. Her last 12 years saw her serving as school counselor at West Leesville and then at Evans High School. While teaching, she returned to college and completed her Master’s degree and then her Masters Plus 30 in 1991. After retiring in 2004, Ford was elected to the Vernon Parish School Board, where she served from 2006-2012.

When asked to talk about herself, the first comment she made was, “Throughout my life I have been very involved with the 4-H program, even now staying busy with 4-H projects (goats) with my three grandchildren.” Ford was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2015.

Ford has been married to retired judge John Ford for 47 years. The couple has two children, Sarah Ford Belsha, an occupational therapist in the Vernon Parish School system, and Daniel Ford of Baton Rouge.

She is a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Church Council; she also currently serves as president of the Ladies’ Circle.

Ford has been a member of the Vernon Parish Retired Teachers’ Association (VPRTA) since she retired and currently serves as its president. In addition to VPRTA, Ford is a member and past president of Alpha Delta Kappa, a teachers’ sorority for outstanding women educators.