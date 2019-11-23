The information will be compiled, analyzed, and then published in a series of USDA reports, including the Crop Production Annual Summary and quarterly Grain Stocks and Rice Stocks reports.

As the 2019 growing season officially comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grain and oilseed stored on their farms. At the same time, NASS will survey grain facility operators to determine year-end grain and oilseed stocks.

"These surveys are the largest and most important year-end surveys conducted by NASS," explained NASS' Louisiana State Statistician Kathy Broussard. "They are the basis for the official USDA estimates of production and harvested acres of all major agricultural commodities in the United States and year-end grain and oilseed supplies. Data from the survey will benefit farmers and processors by providing timely and accurate information to help them make crucial year-end business decisions and begin planning for the next growing and marketing season."

"Responses to the producer survey will be included in the County Agricultural Production Survey and used in calculating parish yields," explained Broussard. "USDA uses parish yield information from the survey to evaluate and administer vital farm disaster and insurance programs. Farmers who receive this survey are not included in the County Agricultural Production Survey; therefore, this is their only opportunity to be included in the calculation of Louisiana parish yields."

As with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is confidential, as required by federal law. NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov. For more information, call the NASS Delta Regional Field Office at 800-327-2970.

