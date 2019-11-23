During the week of November 11 – November 15, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Kim Bowman, 12369 Dutch Town Lane Geismar, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. James Jenkins, 41454 Carolyn K Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 53, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

3. Brent York, 9370 Ashland Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Dwayne Moinot, 41099 Catherine Burns Dr. Prairieville, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence and Domestic Abuse Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Carlton Scott, 15394 Daigle Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 68, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

6. Alicia Perck, 6062 Panama Rd. Sorrento, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Felony Theft and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

7. Frederick Young, 38216 Sunshine St. Gonzales, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Phil Maples. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

8. Nathan Batiste, 711 Houmas St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Gary Roddy, 19090 Taylor Rd. Livingston, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Anthony Lennox, 715 E 2 nd St. Brooklyn, NY., age 30, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

11. Miche Mitchell, 765 Lincoln Ave. Brooklyn, NY., age 24, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

12. April Weaver, 43264 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

13. Derek Babin, 35374 Terry Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

14. George Davis, 11954 Sherbrook Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 52, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

1. Tyrese Davis, 5416 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Lloyd Geason, 35200 Julien Ln. Donaldsonville, LA., age 56, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 40 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Daniel Plaisance Jr., 119 Claiborne St. Pierre Part, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Broderick Scott, 57515 Cpl Herman Brown Rd. Bayou Goula, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Murder and was sentenced to 23 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

1. Cody Kinler, 2126 Gaudet St. Paulina, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Theft Over $5,000 but Less than $25,000 and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Earl Moffett, 7233 Success St. Arabi, LA., age 51, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

3. Tyron Johnson, 2327 S Hickory St. Gramercy, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and was sentenced to 1 year in the parish jail with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23 rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.