According to the 1940 Census, 338 surnames occupied the land that became Camp Polk and 90 surnames occupied the land that became Peason Ridge.

According to the same census, 2,401 people lived in 549 households within the area that became Camp Polk and 647 people lived in 147 households within the area that became Peason Ridge. On future Camp Polk, 126 (23%) of the households were renters and on future Peason Ridge, 28 (19%) were renters.

After checking with several sources, there is much disagreement as to the number of owners, renters, and squatters. On November 13 in the LDL a list was published of 317 landowners. The following list contains 226 more private landowners and 31 government and business owners:

Private Landowners: Addison F. Adams, A. L. Adams, Uriah Turner Adams, Lyon and Ferguson Allis, Mrs. Mary Anding, Thomas "Theo" Gilbert Anding, Mrs. H. A. Armstrong, Mrs. M. V. Armstrong, Henderson Ashworth, Claude Wilson Baggs, Elmer/Elmore L. Bailey, Charles C. Bailey, Isaac Ruel Bailey, Francis Alford Bolgiano, Louis Leon Bolgiano, George Washington Bankston, Henry Thomas Barton, Lysander Bass Est., Sarah Louise Bass, Mrs. Kater Bass, Lampton Lorean Beasley, J. M. Binson, John Arthur Blackwell, Jesse Boyd, C. M. Brack, John J. Brack, Ed Braine, W. M. Brister, Ernest B. Bridges, Charles Adolph Bridges, James Jacob Brister, Ellen F. Buncley, John Edward/Edgar Burns, B. P. Caisse, Elijah Calcote, Mrs. Percy E. Calcote, Farley Lander Calhoun, Joseph Mitchell/Martin Calhoun, W. Riley Canuth, Amos M. Carroll, Maggie Chaney, Joel Curtis Cooley, Daniel Marcus Cooper, Homer H. Cudd, Henry Lowe Davis, Harold Davis, William Timothy Davis, Thomas Elvin Davis, J. W. Day, Sidney Dayal, Andy Norwood Deason, William J. Dearson, Lindley Hyram Dickerson, Miss Lizzie Mathis Donalson, Mrs. Fannie Eastbanks, R. W. Echol, Louise Elliot, Joe Rice Ferguson, Frank Samuel and Joseph Frances Fertitta, William Edward Ford, Nealious Allen Franklin, Lawrence Frohnapfue (?), Cuiry Furf (?), James W. Golemon, Harvey Midleton Gibson, Hardy Gill, John R. Gill Jr., Mrs. S. Gill (?), William Hardy Gill, W. W. Goetzouvor (?), Daniel Goins, Fred Grandmorgan, Homer Leonidas Grandy, James Archibald Grant, Mark L. Green, James Hugh Hagan, L. T. Hall, Mrs. Ruth W. Hall, O. J. Hancock, Thomas Richard Hancock, Miss Sallie A. Harrell, C. J. Haymon, John R/W. Haymon Est., Lois Haymon (Smith), William I. Haymon, Frederick Harold Hicks, William J. Hinson, Chrinea "Corene" Howard, Joseph Henry Howard, Albert Larkin Jackson, J. E. Jackson, J. J. Jackson, A. L. James, Daniel R. James, Mrs. Della Johnson James, George Thomas James, N. J. James, Mrs. Nettie Deason James, Bart Barker Jeane, Cecil Ray Jeane, D. J. Jeane, Ida Franklin Jeane, Robert Washington Jeane, Delmer Jefferson, L. P. Jeter, Bose Johnson, Mrs. C. H. Johnson Sr., Grover M. Johnson, Henry Veston Johnson, Hershel Johnson, Johnnie Lawrence Johnson, John Matthew Johnson, Mrs. Johnson (?), Nettie E. Johnson, Silas L. Johnson, Thurston Johnson, William Henderson Johnson, W. M. Johnson, Walton Johnson Est., A. L. Jones, N. G. Jordan, Nathaniel Green Jordan, Jules Jacob Keller, Jack Keller, Andrew Jackson Knight, Mrs. Sarah Lambright, Dave Landrum, Sam Laursiane (?), Louis LeBleu, Hardy Legg, Mrs. Alice Levines, E. F. Lewis, Glenn Cecil Liby, Baramerton Lorraine (?), Sam Field Loviviano (?), Mrs. Ida Maddox, Charles Royal Martin, Mrs. Elias Martin, I. A. Maurion (?), John R. Mayo, Albert McCollough, Lee McCullaugh, Robert J. McCullaugh, Frank James McCullough, Frank McDonald, Roderick Beauregard /Bonaparte McInnis, Joe W. McMullen, Mitchell Eugene McNeely, Oliver Jefferson Merchant, Lawson Leroy Midkiff, Samuel Dixon Monk, Tommie L. Morrison, A. Nash (?), P. M. Nash (?), Thomas T. Nessmith, Dempsey Nolen, Maria Theresa Nolen Est., William Ellis Nolen, William A. Newman, Joseph Harold Oakes, Mrs. Pevia Obraion (?), Dr. Henry Ray Officer, Chester B. Owen, D. D. Paltir (?), Pink Oliver Pelt, Mrs. Jim Peoples, Arthur Perkins, J. M. Perkins (?), Mitchell Perkins, Shirley Clinton Perkins, B. Petre (?), John Jasper Phillips, Pinkney and Elisa Pollard, LTC James Louis Polson, Mrs. Ida Ranzes (?), Jim Ranzes (?), Samuel Reed (?), Mrs. Effie Rudmill (?), Mary Ella Sandel, Mrs. Ellen M. Sarver, Mrs. Maggie Scarborough, Henry Rice Scobee, John Seadon (?), Frances Self, James Silas Self, John W. Self, George R. Shafer, Gilbert Ely Sibley, Flemon Tynes Smith Sr. Est., John Caswell Smith, R. R. Snell (?), L. Spram (?), John Grover Spurgeon, J. M. Spurgeon (?), Benjamin Kneal Stracener, Rufus Elmo Strother, Mrs. Marshall E. Swain, Mrs. Nelson Lafayette Thompson, Wood W. Thompson, J. B. Tinsley (?), Roy Bernard Tuck, M. B. Turner (?), Thad Varnell, (?), Sam Waishavu (?), Asa Washington Walker, Stephen Thomas Ward, Mrs. Ellis Watson (?), James Felix Weeks, Jr., Mrs. Manzy Weeks, George E. White, James Clint White, John White, Robert Lee White, J. D. Williamson (?), Daniel Oscar Willis, Mary J. Willis, Sarah L. Wilson, Russell Wingate, Mrs. J. A. Wisby, D.W.L. Wise (?), A. E. Withers (?), Francis Ashley Withers, William Hollis Withers, Francis Elbert Woodworth, John T. Young

Business & Govt. Owners: Anacoco Lumber Co., Central Coal and Coke Co., Commercial National Bank of Shreveport, Copeland Chevrolet Co., Crowell and Spencer Lumber Co., DeSoto Corp., Federal Land Bank, First State Real Estate Investment Corp., Gulf Lumber Co., Henderson L & T Co., Hillyer, Deutsch, & Edwards, Inc., Kelly Weber & Co., La. Sawmill Co., Leesville Lumber & Timber, La. Highway Commission, La. Longleaf Lumber Co., La. Sawmill Co., Inc., Merchants & Farmers Bank & Trust Co., Nona Mills Co., Peavy-Wilson Lumber Co., Pickering Lumber Co., Pidtre Co., Powell Lumber Co., Roy O. Martin Lumber Co., Sabine Valley Pecan Co., State of La., Texas Creosoting Co., U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (Kisatchie Forest), Vernon Parish Lumber Co., White Grandin Lumber Co., Zion Hill Church.

How much did landowners get for their land? The total price was $35,445.24 paid to landowners, which was $65.40 per landowner. It must be remembered only 6% of the land was owned by private landowners. Landowners received an average price of $16.01 per acre. Of the 47 sales I spot checked, it varied from Johnnie Carlock who received $1,036.00 for 19.75 acres ($52.46 per acre) to Michel Juat Bethune's estate price of $123.00 for 40.18 acres ($3.06 per acre).