LAKE CHARLES – According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 122nd Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies on Monday for 45 officers representing 16 agencies in the area.

These officers completed 510 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement. All 45 law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers.

Brennan Bernard, Lake Charles City Police Department, was selected class president of the 122nd Basic Academy. The Highest Scholastic Average honor was awarded to Cody Wellsted, Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Firearms awards were presented to:

Paul Torres, first; Lake Charles City Police Department

Jacob Reeves, second; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dale Strauser, third; Simpson Police Department

Defensive Tactics Honor was presented to Tye Taylor, Jr., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officers graduating after completing 510 hours of instruction are as follows:

Lindsey Miller, Damion Pender – Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Chelsea Abshire, Dylan Copper, Erica Demarest, Gary Fontenot, John Hays, Brandon Holmes, Alex Jones, Dylan Lisotta, Bailey Lognion, Hunter Matte, Kaleb Matte, Payton Monticello, Jean Luc Montou, Nathan Oakman, Taylor Plaisance, Jacob Reeves, Michael Savant, Mason Simien, Tye Taylor, Jr. – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Stacy Morgan, Tiffanie Raymond, Cody Wellsted – Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department

Cody Thomas – Coushatta Police Department

Kenetta Ross – DeRidder Police Department

Brandon Guillory – Iowa Police Department

Sarah Fox – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cyanna Banks, Brennan Bernat, Angelique Castille, Paul Torres– Lake Charles City Police Department

Gerald Fraiser – Lake Charles Harbor Police

Matthew DeLeon – Oakdale Police Department

Jared Miller, Trevor Pellerin – Rayne Police Department

Dale Strauser – Simpson Police Department

Brant Landry, Dianna Williams – Sulphur Police Department

Jacob Durett, Daniel Rowe– Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office

Chris James – Welsh Police Department

Dustin Williams – Westlake Police Department

Scott Guillory and Robert Harbour, Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, graduated after completing 80 hours of refresher courses.

The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is located in Lake Charles and provides accredited training, several law enforcement agencies in the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis. It was established in 1974 and is administered by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.