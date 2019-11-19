York who has a previous felony conviction in Evangeline Parish stemming from a narcotics related arrest, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

On November 13, 2019, Brent York of 9370 Ashland Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. York was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a May arrest.

On May 26, 2019, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area convenience store in reference to a suspicious subject causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the subject who was identified as Brent York. While speaking to York, deputies observed a handgun wrapped in a bandanna under the chair which York was seated. When asked about the gun, York advised that it was in fact his and attempted to flee. York was subdued without incident. York who has a previous felony conviction in Evangeline Parish stemming from a narcotics related arrest, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charge, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, York was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.