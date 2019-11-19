The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending November 14 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

November 7

Varderas, Fernando, 20, 501 VERNA ST, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Comeaux, Zac Alex, 31, 38411 SWEET MAGNOLIA DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Pornography Involving Juveniles

Stevens, Brad David, 39, 432 W AUGUSTA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Whittington, Stephanie, 36, 7425 MEADOWBROOK AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery

Rushing, Raymond Jermaine, 28, 12184 WILDERNESS RUN, Denham Springs, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Scott, Jorvis, 20, 4302 FREDDY BANKS RD, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cooper, Ronald Orin, 50, 45352 JENNIFER JANE LN, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Hold for Other Agency

Jackson, Maurice, 29, 3147 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

White, Jarod Anthony, 30, 40021 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Simple Battery, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Davis, Kiawana Shandell, 24, 40021 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

November 8

Loper, Shelby Lynn, 26, 40021 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Rios-Murcia, Jhimminson Ontoniel, 24, 40021 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Kenneth, Derrick Lyle, 32, 36 ROSE ST 2, Thoreau, NM, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hernandez, Israel, 27, 15096 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery

Bruner, Nathan, 32, 13122 SELES POINT RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000

Downey, Kelly Alan, 34, 17073 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Reckless Operation, Negligent Injuring, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

November 9

Gonzalez, Baldomero, 23, 1023 E GREENBRIAR ST, GONZALES, Hold for Other Agency, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Battery of a Police Officer, Obstruction of Justice/ Simple Assault, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Temple, Hansel Lee, 39, 1517 RIVER RUN DR, DENHAM SPRINGS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule IV CDS

Thornton, William Jacob, 21, 16465 RIDGEVIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Garza, Raul, Jr, 24, 40416 NOAH RD, GONZALES, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Reckless Operation

Goudeau, Gerald K, 58, 44416 DANIEL GUIDRY RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery

Jacob, Blane L, 32, 197 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lambert, Susan L, 57, 44416 DANIEL GUIDRY RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery

November 10

Eddy, Montez Marie, 55, 109 N NIKOL AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Kasey Lee, 26, 42385 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Careless Operation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Dunn, Dwayne L, 40, 32511 MAGNOLIA CT, Denham Springs, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Thompson, Devontia Kendall, 20, 1930 W WORTHEY RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Commission of any other Felony (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Sparrow, Tya Dyshe, 24, 3666 METROPOLITAN ST, New Orleans, Theft less than $1,000

Lott, Austin James, 20, 41036 LEE DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery

Hamilton, Earl Jaramco, 19, 10196 BURNSIDE ST, Convent, Theft less than $1,000

Davis, William Tyrake, 21, 1310 N. WILLOW AVENUE, Gonzales, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000

Nicholas, Gerald, 57, 703 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Public Intimidation; threat, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, No Driver's License on Person, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Vicente- Elias, Jose Fernando, 20, 31008 HONEYSUCKLE ST, Denham Springs, Hold for Other Agency, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Driver must be Licensed, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

November 11

Rossi, Vance Michael , 27, 12437 DEVILLIER LN, GEISMAR, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Dearmond, Blain Michael, 26, 18096 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Carney, Shaun C, 39, 23835 SOUTH POINT DR, Denham Springs, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Babin, Malcolm J, 34, 521 N MARCHAND AVE, GONZALES, Theft over $25k (Felony), Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Coleman, Larry, 29, 2133 S DARLA ST, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Lee, Nathaniel, 54, 43485 LONE OAK ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Chapman, Brandon, 32, 501 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Vehicle License Required, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, Christal Lilliman, 40, 2142 W LA 30 HWY APT 101, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

November 12

Davis, Jacoby Lawerence, 21, 6044 308 HWY, Belle Rose, In For Court, Theft over $25k (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Strength, David, 45, 3575 OLD SOSHEE RD, Flomaton, AL, Domestic Abuse Battery

Jackson, Jermaine Dushow, 41, 3292 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Walker, Clayton Anthony, 36, 30734 CANE MARKET RD, Walker, Probation Violation, Theft less than $1,000

Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia, 20, 12348 LEGACY HILLS DR, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resistance, or Opposition, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Roubique, Nathan, 36, 729 ANITE ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Billy, Javante, 22, 8378 ANNIE OAK DR, SORRENTO, Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony), State Probation Violation, Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator; 1st

Poche, Cody James, 35, 42298 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Harrison, Jeremiah J, 42, 40307 LA ROCHELLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Curley, David, 36, 1624 HORACE ST, New Orleans, Theft less than $1,000

Winchester, Cornell J, 66, 1334 N COOLIDGE AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

November 13

Ortego, Katie Lee, 34, 18718 DUCROS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation

Suggs, Nicholas, 40, 37404 CYPRESS PLACE AVE, GEISMAR, Battery of a dating partner

London, Eary Dwayne, Sr, 58, 1573 FIG ST, Baton Rouge, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business

Jones, Terry, 29, 5364 FAULKNER, DARROW, Hold for Other Agency, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

McAllister, William Dale, 63, 37313 HWY 74 79, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Manuel, Gregory, Jr, 33, 6072 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Theft less than $1,000

Petite, Spencer A, 23, 38085 HWY 621, GONZALES, Cruelty to Animals; Aggravated (Felony)

Scott, Dekita Renee, 30, 15325 WILIE HAWKINS, Rosedale, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Corrigan, Joseph Keith, 41, 17797 AIRLINE HWY 2, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Cox, Malik Demarco, 27, 8280 CYPRESS RD, BATON ROUGE, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

Kelson, Michael, 26, 219 S DAPHNE DR, GONZALES, In For Court

Noel, Tyler Scott, 31, 12532 PALMER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

November 14

Gray, Damarcus, 27, 13254 JASMINE HILL DR, GEISMAR, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Parks Rules and Regulations, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Joshua, Thorne Isreal, 1003 ORANGE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction