For much of the regular season, fourth-seeded East Ascension’s offense made all the headlines with the prolific passing of Cameron Jones, the explosive catches of Steven McBride and the great running of the Spartans’ stable of backs.

However, playing at home in their first-round playoff game against No. 29 Terrebonne on Friday night, it was their defense that shined.

East Ascension held Terrebonne out of the end zone, and their offense did just enough for them to pull out a 20-6 victory that pushed them through to the second round of the playoffs.

The Spartan offense averaged 31 points per game during the regular season, but for most of their first-round playoff contest, they had trouble sustaining drives against Terrebonne.

The two teams had a field-goal duel for much of the first 24 minutes. Terrebonne’s Wyatt Guidry nailed kicks of 42 and 46 yards, and East Ascension added field goals of 17 and 34 yards that had the game tied at 6-6.

Finally, the Spartans got into the end zone late in the first half. They drove downfield, and Jones hit Hobert Grayson for a 19-yard score to give East Ascension a 13-6 lead at the break.

That lead lasted all the way until early in the fourth quarter.

Spartan running back Walter Samuels had a run that set them up with the ball at the Terrebonne 1-yard line. Jones then finished off the drive with a touchdown run that stretched the East Ascension advantage to 20-6.

With the double-digit lead, the Spartan defense was able to pitch a shutout for the rest of the game.

East Ascension limited Terrebonne quarterback Jackhi Douglas to six completions on 15 passing attempts. Those completions netted just 46 yards.

Douglas and Jaylin Lucas combined for just 68 yards rushing.

The Spartans had the same struggles on offense. Jones had just 75 yards passing and a touchdown. Grayson had two catches for 30 yards and a score.

Ever since Darnell Lee has taken over as East Ascension head coach, the Spartans are a perfect 4-0 in first-round playoff games.

The Spartans will now have to make a long trip to north Louisiana for second-round action. They’ll visit No. 20 Ruston.

The Bearcats are coming off of a 29-27 road upset victory over No. 13 Dutchtown on Friday night.

In that game, running back Ketravion Hargrove ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

Ruston went just 5-5 during the regular season, but they played a brutal schedule that included games against Archbishop Rummel (top seed in Division-I playoffs), Acadiana (top seed in the Class 5A playoffs) and West Monroe (second seed in Class 5A playoffs).

Their losses to Acadiana and West Monroe came by a combined 15 points.

The last time the two teams met was in the first round of the 2016 playoffs. In that game, East Ascension rolled over sixth-seeded Ruston, 38-14.

The Spartans are seeking their second straight state quarterfinal appearance, after not reaching the quarterfinals in a decade prior to last season.