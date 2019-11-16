There were many elections with local and statewide implications over the weekend. The following results come from the Secretary of State’s website as of press time on Saturday night.

Councilman at Large -- City of Leesville

Phillip Hunt (REP)

50.39%

642

Rodney Wells (DEM)

49.61%

State Representative -- 30th Representative District

A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr. (REP)

46.64%

3,920

Charles "Chuck" Owen (REP)

53.36%

Secretary of State

Kyle Ardoin (REP)

60.16%

818,852

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)

39.84%

Governor

John Bel Edwards (DEM)

51.08%

763,303

"Eddie" Rispone (REP)

48.92%

731,088