The very first criminal charge against Jeffrey Epstein was soliciting a prostitute.

That charge came in spite of the testimony of a minor. A 14-year-old girl was the only victim to speak before the 2006 grand jury.

Epstein’s original prosecutor, Barry Krischer, could have ended the case in the beginning.

He had 13 underage girls telling strikingly similar stories. They went to Epstein’s mansion for “massages” and found themselves in horrific circumstances of rape or molestation by a man four decades their senior.

Why was Epstein considered only a “john”?

How was the girl treated while she testified?

