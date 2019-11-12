Several BPSO personnel has been named as defendants in a new lawsuit. The plaintiff, Evan Cloninger, claims that he was severely beaten by BPSO deputies and denied medical treatment while being held in the BPSO Jail.

The lawsuit was recently filed by the plaintiff, who is represented by attorney David Wallace.

On October 28, 2018 Evan Cloninger was allegedly found to be sleeping in a car that was parked in the middle of the road.

Cloninger claims that he was illegally tased by the deputies as they were removing him from the vehicle.

Cloninger then allegedly fled on foot where he was pursued by Deputy Trey James into the woods. The lawsuit alleges that James “fell down” on top of Cloninger and tased him again.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that Cloninger suffered more violations of his civil rights while at the Beauregard Parish Jail. Cloninger claims that he was severely beaten by multiple BPSO deputies after he attempted to run away. He further claims that he was denied medical treatment for his injuries that he allegedly sustained during the incident.

The lawsuit makes the following statement and claims about the incident:

“The physical beating and the unnecessary use of tasers were illegal. The failure of the Sheriff Ricky Moses, Warden/Deputy Jeannie Irvine and all other supervisory officers to stop the abuse of this prisoner, failed to report, covered up the actions of the deputies, failed to allow proper medical attention is a clear violation of complainant's federally protected rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Defendants caused physical and mental damage to the complainant without due process of law and without due process of the

Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.”

Cloninger named Deputy Trey James, Deputy, Bradley Fontenot, Deputy Beau Barber, Deputy Scott Greenmun, Deputy Ben Pearson, Deputy Clyde Kellogg, Deputy Thomas Beaver, Deputy V. J. Franks, and Deputy William Martin as the deputies who beat him during the incident. They are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Additionally, Sheriff Ricky Moses and Warden Jeanne Irvine were named as defendants because they had “supervisory capacity and failed to train their deputies adequately and failed to protect complainant, Evan L. Cloninger, from the deputies.”

The Beauregard Daily News reached out to Sheriff Moses, but he declined to comment on the lawsuit at this time.

The lawsuit claims that Cloninger is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit makes the following statement in regards to the toll that the incident has had on Cloninger:

“Because of this incident, complainant, Evan L. Cloninger suffered special damages and general damages including but not limited to pain, fear, anxiety, mental distress, loss of enjoyment of life, physical pain and suffering, loss of bodily functions as well as other damages to be proved at trial.”

The Beauregard Daily News will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available. No trial date has been set at this time.







