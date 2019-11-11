The warning period will extend from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the statement the NWS issued at 3 p.m. Monday.

A freeze warning that includes all of Ascension Parish will go into effect Tuesday night and continue until at least the early or middle part of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The potentially record-low temperatures come as part of an Arctic blast working its way southward. The system has already brought unseasonably frigid weather to the northern and central states.

Forecasts call for temperatures to plummet into potentially record lows into the mid-20s across Ascension Parish and other portions of southeast Louisiana and the southeast and southern portions of Mississippi.

Sub-freezing temperatures could persist from five to 12 hours, according to the NWS bulletin.

Aside from Ascension, the warning covers West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, St. Tammany, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa and the Mississippi counties of Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

The frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage outdoor plumbing.

Residents in the region should take steps now to protect tender vegetation and bring in small pets. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the NWS recommends wrapping, draining or a slow drip. Those that have an in-ground sprinkler system should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.