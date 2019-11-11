The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending October 31 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

October 24

Hayes, Michael, 36, 13449 BURNT PECAN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Signal lamps and signal devices, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bougere, Gerald, 27, 7035 HWY 70, PLATTENVILLE, State Probation Violation

Kelly, Michael Blake, 35, 8342 LAKE PARK DR, DENHAM SPRINGS, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Hutchinson, Shelby, 22, 8315 RUBY ST, SORRENTO, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gremillion, Blaine Alan, 34, 1860 BLVD DE PROVIDENCE 4, Baton Rouge, Rented or Leased Motor Vehicles; Obtaining by False Representation, etc.; Failure to Return; Defenses; Penalties

Conish, Quinton Q, Jr , 26, 4412 WALTER HILL RD, DARROW, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Youngblood, Randall, 58, 905 S OUIET AVE, GONZALES, Home Invasion (Damage to Property)

Price, Dominique D, Jr, 22, 712 FIFTH ST b, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Diaz, Eileen Marie, 32, 248 DVILLE VILLAGE CIR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery

Lacey, Charles O, 49, 712 W FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Battery

October 25

Caldwell, Douglas J, 40, 18146 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Walker, Latisha Marie, 32, 190 EVANGELINE EXT, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Clemmons, Sarah Diahn, 36, 18613 PERKINS OAK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000

Aikens, Christian, 22, 1403 AMBER ST, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Powell, Donald P, Jr, 51, 15290 FOREST OAK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony), Theft less than $1,000, Simple Battery of Persons with infirmities

Green, Rodneka R, 22, 4365 RANDOLPH AVE, New Orleans, Theft less than $1,000, Aggravated Battery

Leblanc, Sidney Louis, 62, 1218 HIGHWAY 30 WEST, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bercegeay, Terry Dewayne, 37, 14375 HARRY SAVOY RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Commission of any other Felony (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Bissett, Jason L, 39, 44091 MAURICE BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Simon, Jamie L, 35, 15241 BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving

October 26

Martin, Clifford W, 61, 1160 AMERICA ST, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Hernandez, Janie Lizzette, 21, 704 W TOBY ST, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Green, Takoia Laquelle, 30, 506 MARTIN LUTHER KING, Napoleanville, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Bennett, Latesha, 24, 6346 BLACKBERRY ST, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Smith, Daniel L, 40, 276 APARTMENT COURT DR 98, Baton Rouge, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Landry, Ebony, 30, 1826 W WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

Perla-Saravia, Hector, 28, 15347 ROY ROGERS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Hold for Other Agency, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Expired MVI, Domestic Abuse Battery

Heap, Hunter C, 38, 11078 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dupuy, Jonai Nyomi, 29, 45617 LAKE MARTIN RD, ST AMANT, Insulting or Threating an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

Duncan, Kalisha N, 18, 38182 STANLEY ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery, Simple Battery

Macaulay, Courtney Nickalette, 33, 4527 ST. BERNARD AVE, New Orleans, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Monetary Instrument Abuse, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Melancon, William Jacob, 25, 37553 SOUTHWOOD VILLAGE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Surety, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

October 27

Coleman, Mark, 31, 130 BOARDWALK ST, Laplace, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Zacarias, Juan, 33, 10615 AIRLINE HWY, Baton Rouge, Hold for Other Agency, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Domestic Abuse Battery

Chauvin, Shane M, 37, 38164 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Pulido-Godinez, Jesus, 34, 7550 PECUE LN, BATON ROUGE, Following Vehicles, Vehicle License Required, NO INSPECTION CERTIFICATE, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Perez, Padron, 25, 13562 PALMETTO LN, Prairieville, Hold for Other Agency, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Girard, Candace Michelle, 37, 12129 BECO RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lassetter, Donald Norwood, 34, 13390 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Heroin, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Bennett, Otis L, 51, 35291 RAYVILLE RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Carmouche, Chad, 47, 37426 CYPRESS PLACE AVE, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Sarver, Dustin Todd, 38, 6071 STANDARD MILL, RAYNE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

October 28

Humphrey, Lavonda Lambert, 52, 458 MARION COUNTY 6015, Yellville, AR, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), When Lighted Lamps are Required

Sihto, Christian P, 22, 17163 AIMEE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Schaefer, Daniel, 37, 519 N BULLION AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Vagrancy

Spann, Anna Elizabeth, 33, HOMELESS, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Butler, Jonathan M, 33, 1305 E BAYOU RD 109, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Millet, Randal Wayne, Jr, 31, 4403 TIBBS ST, SHREVEPORT, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSES, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Violations of registration provisions, Careless Operation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Ester, DiSean, 19, 10067 CLARK RD, GONZALES, Hold for Other Agency, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Dimm, Nicholas, 30, 110 CRESCENT PARK, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Mitchell, Horace, 57, 1410 PEYTAVIN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Wells, Anna Jean, 37, 12232 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

October 29

Rabalais, Clayton Joel, 24, 9904 BELLE DR, ST Francisville, Criminal Mischief/Giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Falgout, Justin, 24, 8354 BRITTANY RD, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery

Robinson, Kimberly, 37, 1364 SWAN AVE, Baton Rouge, Bank Fraud

Cantrell, Walter A, Jr, 66, 315 LAFOURCHE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Maher, William Joseph, 39, 11261 DENHAM RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Reed, Dexter Hakeemm, 22, 2377 TENNESSEE st, Baton Rouge, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer

Joseph, Miles Anthony, 22, 1314 E SILVERLEAF ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000

Lennette, Garrick, 30, 15941 GUNBOAT LANDING, MAUREPAS, State Probation Violation, In For Court, Issuing Worthless Checks, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Triplett, Joshua, 23, 6610 HWY 74 1207, ST GABRIEL, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault

Sanders, Gordon, Jr, 47, 228 PINNE DR, Marrero, Cruelty to Animals; Aggravated (Felony)

Brown, Eric K, 40, 38109 WILLOW LAKE RD S, Prairieville, Owner to Secure Registration, Vehicle License Required, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Expired MVI, Security Required, Expired Drivers License, Hit and Run Driving, Following Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Rizzuto, Paul Abby, 34, 2518 WALKER RD, Scott, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders

Louque, Ryan, Jr, 25, 1215 N ANITA ST, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Wright, Chad, 36, 297 COUNTY RD 447, Taylor, TX, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

October 30

Monroe, Tony Joseph, 29, 17 BELLINA DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Preston, Abigail M, 31, 11419 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jacob, Jessie James, 37, 11429 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Willis, Kristian L, 27, 18012 CECIL JAMES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Weams, Jarvis, 25, 39062 WEST LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS

Parks, Cleveland Thomas, Jr, 38, 37313 HWY 74 lot 1, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Williams, David, Jr, 43, 163 FREETOWN LN, BELLE ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Grisaffe, Bradley, 25, 304 CANAL ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Moss, Michael, 44, 2186 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Hold for Other Agency, Second Degree Battery

White, Travis Montreall, 37, 2545 LARK ST, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Lemaire, Mitzi M, 48, 2013 10TH ST, Kenner, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Bergeron, Tess, 48, 249 VIRGINIA ST, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

October 31

Cedotal, Samantha, 23, 326 HWY 401, Napoleonville, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness