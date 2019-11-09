For the second week in a row, a fast start propelled East Beauregard to a win.

The Trojans ran for 287 yards in their 30-7 win over Grand Lake Friday night on the road.

"They played physical from the opening kickoff on offense and defense," East Beauregard head coach Ronnie Simmons said. "The offense executed well. The only drive we didn't score on we had a penalty early and got in a third-and-long situation that we couldn't convert.

The win puts East Beauregard at 5-5 overall, and its 5-2 district record gives the Trojans a second-place finish in their first season back in Class 1A.

"We wanted to continue to get better and wanted to finish strong heading into the playoffs," Simmons said. "We are pretty certain that we are going to have a home game, which has been our goal the last few weeks. Right now, we're waiting to see who we are going to play, but we are excited we finished the season well."

East Beauregard opened up the first quarter with a pair of touchdowns – an18-yard run by Jackson Lewis and a 4-yard run by Jacob Gimnich – to take a 16-0 lead.

"We just feel like that if we can get a lead on someone early that with our style of play, we can grind it out and run the clock," Simmons said. "Our defense has been playing well enough and keeping people out of the endzone. If we can get a lead on people early, we can hang on to it."

Grand Lake (6-4, 3-4) got on the board in the second quarter with a 25-pass from running back Levi Murrell.

East Beauregard took a 16-7 lead into halftime and kept the Hornets out of the endzone the rest of the way.

"The one touchdown they scored was on a halfback pass, so the defense was really doing a good job of holding them," Simmons said. "They had to run a trick play to score on us, but the kids have worked really hard on defense this year. We struggled early, and they had some bad games early. They worked really hard to get better each week. Right now, the defense is probably our strength right now. That's from the kids working hard, and coaches doing a good job at getting them better.

"The kids are a lot more comfortable and are learning to play their position. It took us a couple of weeks to figure out where to put everybody. We think we've found where everybody is best at."

Gimnich scored a touchdown in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter to seal the win for East Beauregard.

Gimnich finished 106 yards on 22 carries, and Lewis racked up 99 yards on 19 carries.

"(Gimnich) just runs hard," Simmons said. "Our backs are good at following our linemen. Our offensive line are the leaders of our team. We knew that going in that it was going to be a strong point for us. They've done a really good job all year. We feel like we have multiple backs that can run the ball for us. The last few weeks, it seems like Jacob has had the hot hand just because of what they are giving us. We are confident in all our backs."