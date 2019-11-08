The St. John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus Council recently rebuilt a porch at the home of Mr. Dan Henderson in Prairieville. The materials were paid for by the Ascension Parish Council on Aging, and the labor was provided by St. John Knights (l to r) Ely Brooks, Terry Usry, Delphin Russelburg, Keelan Ezernack, Greg Duplessis, Jimmy Packard and Merle Russelburg (not pictured). The rain did not dampen Dan's (center in picture) appreciation for the help provided by the Knights.

Contributed by the St. John the Evangelist Knights of Columbus Council