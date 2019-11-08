Donations will be counted through noon Saturday, with the winner announced before the football game kicks off Saturday afternoon.

Dance Marathon at LSU, the university's largest philanthropic, student-run organization, is challenging the University of Alabama Dance Marathon in an annual fundraising challenge the week leading up to the football matchup between the two teams.

In five years the joint competition raised $267,708.06 for the two respective children's hospitals during the week-long fundraising competition and earned a national collaboration award from Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Dance Marathon LSU invites the LSU community to help beat the Tide off the field "For The Kids," or FTK, and improve its 4-1 record to 5-1 by raising more money than Alabama’s Dance Marathon. Donations will be counted through noon Saturday, with the winner announced before the football game kicks off Saturday afternoon.

Dance Marathon at LSU coordinates year-long fundraising efforts that culminate in a 20-hour dance marathon to celebrate the Miracle Kids, who have received treatment at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital and their families and make the big reveal of the year's fundraising total. All money raised stays in the local area, so LSU students can see the impact they have through the Miracle Kids, their families, and the new free-standing hospital.

In six years Dance Marathon at LSU has raised $1,188,685.14 to help build the newly opened freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, or CMNH, a network that raises funds and awareness for 170-member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to children across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care.

Learn more about Dance Marathon at LSU at dmatlsu.org or twitter.com/DMatLSU.

Contributed by LSU University Relations