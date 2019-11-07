The Iberville Salute to Veterans event is one of the largest Veterans Day celebrations in the state, with 1,000 people or more expected this year.

A rare Vietnam era Huey helicopter has been erected in a new exhibit at the Iberville Veterans Memorial and will be dedicated at the Iberville Salute to Veterans event on Monday, November 11, at 11:30 a.m.

The Iberville Salute to Veterans event is one of the largest Veterans Day celebrations in the state, with 1,000 people or more expected this year. In addition to dedicating the helicopter exhibit, the event will also include:

--a Blackhawk helicopter fly-over,

--the Iberville Wall of Veterans with the photos of more than 1,700 Iberville veterans,

--veteran and Vietnam War Huey helicopter pilot Ben Franklin, III as guest speaker,

--a tribute to veterans of every branch of the military and special recognition of Vietnam veterans,

--entertainment including an ROTC rifle drill, the Baton Rouge Pipe & Drums bagpipes, and patriotic music,

--military Color Guard units from every branch of the military and

--and a collection of supplies for U.S. troops overseas.

The $1.6 million, award-winning Iberville Veterans Memorial is located at 23640 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine. The event is sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend to thank our veterans for their service.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Government