"I think we've far exceeded our expectations this year," said Lt. Brooks.

This Halloween marked the second year for Boo and the Badge. The event is hosted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and provides a safe place for families in the Donaldsonville community to collect candy and celebrate the holiday.

"I think it's a lot better. The parents seem to enjoy it a lot more, they get a lot more candy in my opinion and it's a lot safer," said Lieutenant Mike Brooks. Lt. Brooks oversees every event kids participate in at the Waguespack Center.

The number of kids participating in the Halloween festivities jumped from 500 to roughly 650 this year. Some of the activities this year included shooting baskets for candy, a spooky trail ride and arts and crafts.

The Donaldsonville High School dancers volunteered to help kids decorate their own Halloween masks. And the trail was decorated by the members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and volunteers.

It was a new addition for 2019 and maintained a long line throughout the event.

"It was basically designed to make sure that kids have a safe place to come," Lt. Brooks said.

The Boo and the Badge's goal of safe creativity is aligned with all other events hosted by the Waguespack Center.

"I'm overwhelmed with happiness for the people that came out," said Lt. Brooks.

He's appreciative of all the community support and vendors from the parish who made this event a success. Lt. Brooks also attributes the success of the event to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

"He's always had an open mind and open heart when it comes to things like this."