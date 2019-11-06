Exchanges could be for a range of needs including custody arrangements and online purchases.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office now provides safe spaces to meet up. With locations in Gonzales and Donaldsonville, these meet-up spaces will improve community safety.

The locations are open 24-hours-a-day, every day. The Gonzales location is at their District Two Headquarters on Airline Highway. The Donaldsonville location is at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center. Both of the safe spaces are under 24-hour surveillance.

"With internet purchases becoming a thing, we wanted to offer a safer way for citizens to conduct business and a way to prevent crimes against innocent citizens from happening," said Allison Hudson the Public Information Officer for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

"This option will give citizens a sense of peace when meeting with strangers," said Hudson.

This peace of mind can come from the fact that there will be deputies onsite at all times. While one of goals is to deter anyone from conducting fraud, everyone should be reminded that they are ultimately accountable for their personal exchanges.

"Each citizen is responsible for the transactions they conduct and they should make every effort to ensure they conduct their business in a safe and productive manner," said Hudson.

If anyone were to have any questions regarding these safe meeting locations they should contact the sheriff's office.