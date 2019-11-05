The Sons of the American Legion would like to invite all veterans to a Veterans Breakfast on Monday, November 11, 2019. Breakfast to be served from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM

A special complimentary breakfast for all veterans and their spouses will be served on Veterans Day at the American Legion Hall on Hwy 112. This annual breakfast event is hosted by the Sons of the American Legion. Reservations are not required but are appreciated.

For more information, contact Earl Bos at 337-463-7984 or John Marcello at 337-462-1508.