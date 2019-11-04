The LHSAA volleyball playoff brackets were released today, and all six parish high-schools made the field.

In Division I, Dutchtown earned the highest seeing at No. 4. The Lady Griffins went 32-7 during the regular season and shared the district title with East Ascension and St. Amant.

In the opening round, they'll host No. 29 Denham Springs (16-20). Dutchtown beat Denham Springs in tournament play back on Sept. 12.

East Ascension earned the No. 7 seed after finishing 29-11. In the first round, they'll host No. 26 Destrehan (20-19). The Spartans beat them in tournament play back on Sept. 7.

St. Amant is the eighth seed in Division I. They went 19-14 during the regular season. In the opening round, they'll host No. 25 Hammond (20-16).

In Division IV, Donaldsonville squeezed into the playoff field as the No. 32 seed. In the opening round, they'll have to go on the road to face top-seeded Lafayette Christian (32-4).

In Division V, Ascension Catholic was named the No. 8 seed. The Lady Bulldogs went 18-15 this season, which included an undefeated run in district play.

In the opening round of the playoffs, they'll host No. 25 Calvary Baptist (12-15).

Finally, Ascension Christian made the playoffs as the No. 15 seed. In the opening round, they'll host No. 18 False River (12-15).