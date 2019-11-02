Oberlin is No. 2 in the LHSAA Power Rankings and is powered by a strong triple option attack.

Merryville could not contain run game and fell 49-19 Friday night on the road.

"They are extremely fast in the offensive and defensive secondary," Merryville head coach Randy Jones said. "I felt like we could run the ball on them and move it, which we did, but their secondary is so quick that they make up for any mistakes that they make.

"Our offense can move the ball on anybody right now. We're really improving on offense. We have a tremendous 1-2 punch with Cam'ron Williams and Lane Hamilton. You can't just pick one to stop."

The Tigers rushed for 504 yards and passes for 95 yards in the win.

"They got outside of us," Jones said. "We geared up to stop the trap, which we did. Unfortunately, we didn't stop of outside stuff. We practiced for it and were ready for it, but they are so much faster than we could practice for. We couldn't simulate that speed."

Merryville went up 7-0 in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Cam'ron Williams.

"They're not afraid of anybody," Jones said. "There is no quit in us. We didn't tackle well. We were in the right places to make stops but didn't tackle well. Once or if we get to the playoffs, we have the same shot as anybody. If we can start tackling better, we can move the ball on anybody, I feel like."

After the Williams score, Oberlin rattled off four straight touchdowns to lead 28-7 at halftime.

The Tigers extended the lead to 42-7 in the third before Lane Hamilton scored on a 15-yard run for the Panthers.

Oberlin added another score in the fourth, and Hamilton finished off the contest with a 11-yard touchdown.

Williams led Merryville with 140 yards on 23 carries, and Hamilton was right behind him with 139 yards on 30 carries.

"They wanted to stop our left, so we hit them with a right, which is Lane," Jones said. "He runs more to the right, and Cam'ron runs more to the left. They couldn't stop both.

"It gives our kids confidence because they know when we have the ball in our hands that we are going to move it."

The Panthers finish off their regular season on the road at Hamilton Christian.

"To be honest, we have to win," Jones said. "We know where we are ranked and who is behind us. We know that if anything crazy happens with the numbers, we could be out. We really have to play to win. We do every week, but it's almost a must-win situation, and the kids know that."