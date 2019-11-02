East Beauregard put up points early, allowing the Trojans to snap a two-game losing slide.

The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half, defeating Hamilton Christian 22-6 Friday night at home.

"We were definitely happy go get the win," East Beauregard head coach Ronnie Simmons said. "The kids practiced well last week. They practiced like they planned on winning. That was kind of our theme for the week. It was Senior Night, and it's always good to get a win for the seniors. We had 10 of them this year, and it's a great group of boys."

East Beauregard running back Jackson Lewis got his team on the board with a pair of touchdowns – 12 and 8 yards – in the first quarter to go up 16-0.

"The biggest thing was that we executed well on offense," Simmons said. "We talked all week about our goal of scoring on every drive. In the first half, we were almost able to do that. The defense got stops and two turnovers in the first half on interceptions."

In the second quarter, Garrett Cooley added to the lead with a 3-yard touchdown plunge to take a 22-0 lead in the break.

"We couldn't take it easy in the second half," Simmons said. "We wanted to keep out intensity level up, especially on defense. We didn't want them to get any momentum. They did get a score in the second half, but it took them a long time to get the ball down. It was a tough drive for them. Even with that, I was still proud of the defense."

East Beauregard's offense was shut out in the second half but allowed just one score – a 12-yard touchdown run – in the third quarter.

"The defense really stepped up this week, because Hamilton has some really good athletes," Simmons said. "They are really explosive on offense, and the kids executed the defense perfectly.

"We kind of took away the passing game. They had to turn to running the ball, and when the clock is running and we have the lead, we're happy."

Jacob Gimnich led East Beauregard with 138 yards on 16 carries, and Lewis added 83 yards on 11 carries. Cooley finished in triple digits with 101 yards on 17 touches.

The Trojans close out the regular season next week at Grand Lake.

"The biggest thing right now is playoff positioning," Simmons said. "We're sitting right at the borderline of a home game. This week is obviously big for that. With a win, we feel like we have a good chance of hosting a playoff game."