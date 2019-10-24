The Westside Farmers Market continues to open every Saturday through the end of November. We Are The Difference's Haunted House will once again open Thursday, October 24 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

WATD Haunted House open this weekend

We Are The Difference's Haunted House will once again open Thursday, October 24 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The Haunted House is located at 58015 Plaquemine Street in Plaquemine, LA.

This year's haunted house is bigger and better thanks to chairperson, Paige Smith and her co-chairs, Bruce and Mary Kay Capone. The haunted house will also be open October 30 and 31 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Westside Farmers Market open Saturdays

The Westside Farmers Market continues to open every Saturday through the end of November. The market is located on the grounds of Plaquemine City Hall Railroad Avenue Plaquemine, LA. Market hours are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. This Saturday come out and enjoy the sounds of Louisiana Thunder.

Louisiana Thunder is a band of young local talent that all marketers love to listen to. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the aroma of jambalaya prepared fresh for lunch. Also, bring those little ones by for a treat and not a trick!

There will be Halloween Trivia and Halloween Win, Lose or Draw through the course of the event. Come prepared to stay a while and enjoy a Fall morning with your neighbors.

Contributed by We Are The Difference