The fourth annual La Fête des Bayous festival will be held the weekend of October 31-November 3, 2019 at 44450 Hwy. 429 St. Amant, LA 70774.

La Fête des Bayous, hosted by Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church kicks off on Halloween with Family Night featuring Boo with the Badge from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Fire District #1, and many local businesses and organizations will join our Family Night festivities for safe FREE Trick-or-treating, games, food, and carnival rides!

There is no cost to be a Boo trick-or-treat vendor. In association with Ascension 4-H, we will open trick-or-treating from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. for special needs children who may be sensitive to large crowds. Also, La Fête's annual talent show, Talent After Dark, will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will feature many local talent acts.

La Fête's 2nd Annual 5K Nun Run is on Saturday, November 2. Early Bird Registration is open until October 18. Register early for a discounted price and receive a FREE festival t-shirt! L'Esprit des la Fete will follow at 9:00 a.m. You don't want to miss this patriotic themed celebration in honor of Veterans Day beginning with a tribute and salute by the Patriot Guard Riders and Combat Veterans Motorcycles. This spirit showcase will also feature middle and high school cheer and dance teams, vocal and dance performances, Martial Arts demonstrations, and Roland Doucet Jitterbug Lessons.

Allison Collins will headline our weekend band line up on Friday night from 8:00 p.m.-midnight. Saturday's music will be provided by DJ Dolla Bill at 1:00 p.m. followed by That 70s Band at 5:30 p.m. and Parish County Line at 8:00 p.m. On Sunday, Mike Broussard & Night Train will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by Party at Joe's at 3:30 p.m. to close out the festival.

A special outdoor mass is at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Blessing of the Graves. We invite everyone to bring lawn chairs for mass.

In additional to La Fête's events, the weekend will also include jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a car show, live and silent auctions, carnival rides, games, a nightly firework shows, great food, and lots of fun activities for children of all ages. "Early Bird Special" Ride-All-Weekend Bracelets are available for a limited time to purchase for $60!

For all festival information, registrations, and Early Bird ride bracelet purchases, visit La Fête des Bayous' website: www.geauxlafete.com or on Facebook: La Fête des Bayous. Come fête with us!

Contributed by La Fête des Bayous