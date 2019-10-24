In today's paper starting on Page B5 you'll find a list of Ascension residents owed money by the state of Louisiana.

The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owners, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.

The list in today's paper shows Ascension residents who have unclaimed property of various types on record in the state Treasurer's office. Businesses from all over the country are required by law to report unclaimed property to the Treasury each year.

Sometimes, the address the company has on record is no longer correct. Funds may be in the form of cash, stocks, bonds, securities, insurance benefits or other.

The assets are reported in the name and last known address of the owner(s). Earlier this year, Schroder reported on a woman who claimed more than $2 million she didn't know she was owed.

"It happens a lot more than you think," Schroder said.

The $2 million returned was to a young woman whose dad had oil and gas royalties about which she was unaware.

In addition to checking the list in today's paper you can check https://louisiana.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/ for other unclaimed property on file in your name, other family members' names or friends' that will show listings for any and all parishes in the state.

State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.